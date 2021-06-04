Pop Kern: National Doughnut Day

Today is National Doughnut Day and if you’re looking to get in on the fun, local shops across town are offering some ‘sweet’ deals!

17’s Nicole Gitzke stopped by Smith’s Bakeries, Foster’s Donuts and Sugar Twist to find out what customers can expect this busy doughnut day. Smith’s typically whips up nearly fifty dozen donuts a day, but Friday, expect some unique flavors. Foster’s Donuts off of White Lane has a deal going on. If you buy a dozen doughnuts, you’ll get three free cake doughnuts or buy any beverage and get a free doughnut. Sugar Twist has created sixteen limited edition flavors, ranging from maple and bacon to a churro hybird croissant donut or even a donut topped with potato chips.

These deals only run through today, so take advantage while you can.