Pop Kern: More Fun Around Town

Kern County is officially in the red tier and that means more businesses are opening up! BLVD and Studio Movie Grill are just a few businesses that felt the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. They had to shutter their doors and have been given the green light to serve up fun.

If you plan on catching the latest flick or going head to head in a friendly game of bowling, these businesses have all that and more! And if you have concerns over COVID-19, don’t fret. These businesses are taking precautions to make sure your experience is as safe as it can be. BLVD is making sure every employee is vaccinated and wiping down and sanitizing surfaces. Studio Movie Grill is offering no face-to-face interaction, you can purchase everything with a click on your phone.

Studio Movie Grill reopens at 3 p.m. Friday and will be open seven days a week. Their hours run from noon to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, food, or drinks ahead of time, download the SMG app or click here.

BLVD reopened their doors Wednesday, operating at 25% capacity. Laser tag, bowling, the arcade games, the bar and the restaurant are up and running. They’ll be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information, click here.