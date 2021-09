DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of starting a fire at the Department of Human Services building in Delano told police he targeted that location because it's a government building, and if released he would set the local DMV on fire, according to court documents.

Alejandro Mendoza Rodriguez, 30, said he intended to burn down the building last month because he has problems with the government, the newly released filings say. He told police he knew people were inside.