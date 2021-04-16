Pop Kern: Let’s Get Creative

This week, we caught up with Emily Hay, found of The Playful Space. This business is geared toward getting people to unleash their inner creativity, something most of us haven’t done since we were kids. Hay offers everything from weekend retreats to creating with your kids to enjoying a glass of wine and making memories with friends.

This isn’t your typical, sip wine and take home a painting you may never even hang up. These events and projects are to get you thinking internally and really let go. Hay believes just five minutes of creative thinking a day can change your life.

We started working a project that doesn’t just take a day, but could last a year! It’s constantly a work in project that offers a chance for you to look in and add more to your life. This experience is one that is rewarding and gets you wanting to create more.

