Pop Kern: Kohnen’s Bakery

Tehachapi is home to many wonders, whether it be hiking trials, cooler temperatures, a small town vibe, and some of the tasty food you can find in Kern County.

If you have never heard of Kohnen’s Bakery, it’s a must. It is a trip to Germany, without the costly expenses and advance planning to make it to the wonderful country. Kohnen’s offers you a slice of Deutschland. Everything from Apfel (apple) Strudel, fresh brot (bread), cold imported beer and more, you can find something to enjoy.

17’s Nicole Gitzke’s favorite thing to do is go on an early morning hike then stop by the bakery for lunch. One of the best options is to customize your sandwich, grab a sweet treat for later, then sit outside on the patio and enjoy the quaint and quiet town that is nestled in our mountians.

Kohnen’s is open every day 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Wednesday’s and Thursday’s.