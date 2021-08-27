Pop Kern: Hot Yoga

This week, we’re on a health kick and we’re trying something new: hot yoga. At Evolvecore, you’ll take part in music drive hot yoga. Essentially, it is a 58-minute workout where half is high-intensity yoga followed by a more relaxing, mindful meditation.

You can expect it to be hot, really hot! 104-degrees to be exact. The heat is to help your muscles move more and allow you to achieve deeper movements during the workout. Like most workouts, you feel better leaving than when you started. But, this is different. The class is focused on your mental state. Allowing yourself to let go and give your all to the class will leave you feel completely different, in a good way.

Evolvecore offers a variety of classes throughout the week. You can sign up for a membership or you can get a day pass if you feel like checking it out one day. You’ll be hooked by then end!