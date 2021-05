Have you ever been horseback riding? Looking to give something new a try? Kern County is full of horse stables that offer horse backing riding. Whether you’re looking to take lessons or take a casual trail ride, there’s something for everyone.

Pamela Stillion, a horse hobbyist, has over a dozen horses at Rancho Rio Equestrian Center. She teaches people from the age of four all the way to sixty-nine. If you want to give horseback riding a try, email pamstillion@gmail.com.