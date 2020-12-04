Pop Kern: Holiday lights

This holiday season looks very different as we are in the midst of a pandemic. But, you can still get into the holiday spirit!

We checked out two drive-thru light shows in town to prove that while things have changed, you can still have fun!

C.A.L.M. Holiday Lights– Runs until January 2nd from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., except Christmas day. Expect the route to take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour depending on day and time. Weekends are typically busier days. To purchase tickets: click here.

Christmas Town– Runs everyday until January 3rd from 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Expect the route to take 25 minutes on a slow day to 45 minutes on a busier night. To purchase tickets: click here.