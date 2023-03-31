Presented by Bakersfield Women Business Conference.

Pop Kern’s host, Kait Hill discusses all the details for R.O.S.E mentorship program with Program Director, Susan Spears and Mentor, Laura Epps.

The R.O.S.E. (Realizing Options for Student Excellence) was established in 1994 to support young women in their junior and senior years of high school.

Please consider using your talents and give back to a young lady in Kern County. Become

an R.O.S.E. mentor. Stop by the R.O.S.E. booth during the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference or contact the R.O.S.E coordinator, v at vismama@yahoo.com or call (661)

428-5141.