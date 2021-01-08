Pop Kern: Healthy Eating

As we embark on a new year, a lot of us will make goals to start eating better and get in shape. But, sticking to those goals prove to be difficult time and time again. So, that’s why we’re chatting with Amanda Rose. You may have seen her on the cover of Women’s World magazine for her remarkable 140 pound weight loss journey. She credits it to her unique diet plan of “eating like a bear.” She eats one huge salad a day, and that’s it!

One of her favorite local restaurants to grab a salad is at Toss It on Eye Street. They opened their doors just a couple years ago with a concept like Subway, but it’s all salads! If you’d like to order and check out their menu, click here.