Ever wondered what it takes to create your favorite vanilla cupcake scented candle? Blake Hernandez, owner of Wicked Pour Candle Bar says it’s more complex than you may think.

17’s Ilyana Capellan heads down Rosedale Hwy to visit Bakersfield’s newest experience, Wicked Pour Candle Bar. From scent selection to candle curing, you go through the entire candle-making process and end up with your personalized candle.

To learn more, visit their website or check them out on social media.