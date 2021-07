Looking to see Tehachapi from a bird’s eye view? Skylark North offers people, like you or in this case, 17’s Nicole Gitzke to take to the skies and experience what soaring is all about.

You can glide through the skies, engineless (yes, it sounds scary but rest assured, it is a blast!). Skylark North has some of the best pilots taking you up in the air, catching some of the best views.