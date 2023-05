Pop Kern’s host, Kait Hill heads over to ADAKC to find her date for the 5th Annual Heart Never Forgets Senior Prom on Friday May 19th at 5 pm.

Proceeds directly benefit the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, which works to enhance the quality of life for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other related disorders.

To get ticket info, call 661-665-8871.