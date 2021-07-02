Pop Kern: Fourth of July Freedom Treats

This Fourth of July, let us remember why we celebrate the holiday. For Alejandro Ocampo, owner of Camino Real, Viva Vegan, Bakersfield Pizza Co., Bakersfield Coffee, The Paleta Company and now, La Illusion Bakery, this is the American Dream!

Ocampo most recently purchased the bakery and now is working on making the shop into a bakery/ice cream shop. He started The Paleta Company for his twin daughters, hoping to give them a business of their own. Now that business is expanding and they’re spreading their love of food to more Kern County residents. As of Friday, the shop will offer baked goods along with ice cream.

Ocampo says his parents worked hard to give him the skills to live the American Dream, and he feels he is doing just that.

La Illusion bakery will be no more here soon; they will be giving the site a new name. They’ll be serving up ice cream sandwiches, paletas, dole whip (yum!), auga fresca and more. To see all the latest information head to Paleta Company on Instagram.