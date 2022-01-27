Pop Kern: flying high with one impressive female pilot

Only seven percent of all certified pilots are female, but that was no deterrent for Dea Payette.

As if being a mother of seven, runner up of Mrs. United States, advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, philanthropist, music teacher, and wing walker weren’t enough, Payette has been a certified pilot for seven years and helps to inspire young girls to pursue careers in aviation.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Atlantic Aviation to get a birdseye view of Bakersfield in a Cessna N759BN piloted by Payette. For those interested in becoming a pilot, Payette uses her platform on Instagram known as “Cooper the Pilot” to connect young people with resources and scholarships related to aviation programs.

Did you see Ilyana and Dea flying over Bakersfield on Jan. 17th?