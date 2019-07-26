popkern
popkern

Pop Kern: Fly High with Aerial Yoga

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

17’s Karen Hua visits the only aerial yoga studio in Bakersfield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Kern – Contact Karen Hua

Fill out my online form.