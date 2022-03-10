No need to drive to Napa Valley for a weekend of wine tasting, Tehachapi has more than nine wineries to choose from! Triassic Winery located in the Cummings Valley offers not only delicious dark reds but an interesting prehistoric history as well.

During the Triassic Period, areas in Kern County were covered with a prehistoric seaway which later turned into the rich, rocky soil still seen on the vineyards’ property. The previous owner of the vineyard was a geologist who found an array of Triassic fossils on the land, hence inspiring the winery’s name.

17’s Ilyana Capellan visited the winery and customized a flight with a mix of red and white wines to sample just some of what Triassic Vineyards has to offer. In addition to an ever-evolving wine menu, the winery offers weekly events including live music and wine pairing. They are also a stop on Tehachapi’s wine tours with Discover Tehachapi and Olde Vineyard Charm.