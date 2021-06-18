Pop Kern: Father’s Day Meal Idea

Father’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re looking to spoil dad, we have a special meal you can whip up for him. Whether he likes whiskey, beer, wine or something else, this steak meal will pair perfectly with it.

17’s Nicole Gitzke stopped by Imbibe Spirit and Wines to find out more about the businesses and how this can be your one stop shop for a beverage for dad.

Then, she made her way to The Kitchen. Chef Richard helped cook up an easy, yet tasty meal that dad will be drooling over.

Recipe:

Oven Roasted Asparagus

Preheat oven 450F (425F with fan)

1 bunch medium asparagus

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper, to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Snap the woody ends from the asparagus, usually about 1 1/2 inches.

Spread the spears in a single layer on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with the salt and pepper, and roll to coat thoroughly.

Roast the asparagus until lightly browned and tender, about 5 – 7 minutes (depending on thickness)

Squeeze a little bit of lemon juice to brighten the flavor of the asparagus.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Preheat oven 450F (425F with fan)

3 pounds baby potatoes, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a mixing bowl, combine and toss all of the ingredients together.

Place potatoes in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

Place into oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.

Reverse Seared Steak

Preheat oven 250F

Thick-cut beef steak, at least 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick (NY strip, ribeye, porterhouse, filet mignon, etc)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil (if finishing in a pan)

1 tablespoon butter (if finishing in a pan)

Sprig of rosemary

2-3 cloves of garlic – smashed

Season steaks with salt and pepper.

Set steak on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast for 25-35 minutes for medium rare. (Internal temperature should be 125F) Just before steaks come out of the oven, add 1 tablespoon oil to a cast iron, carbon steel, or heavy stainless steel skillet and heat over high heat until smoking.

Add steak, butter, garlic and rosemary to skillet and cook until each side is well browned, about 45 seconds – 1 minute per side.

Using tongs, hold steak(s) sideways to sear edges. Serve right away; there’s no need to let reverse-seared steaks rest.

Pan sauce

1 shallot, finely minced

1 cup dry red wine

1 cup broth

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced parsley

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

In the dirty steak pan, add the shallots and saute until softened.

Deglaze with red wine and cook until reduced.

Add broth and mustard and cook until reduced.

Remove from heat and swirl in butter and parsley

Adjust flavor with lemon juice and serve.