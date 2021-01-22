Pop Kern: Fair food drive thru

You can sink you teeth into some fair food favorites this weekend. That’s because the fair food drive thru is back at the Kern County Fairgrounds, but not for long!

When last year’s fair was canceled, food vendors set up in the parking lot so people could still experience a slice of the fair. You were able to purchase things like cinnamon rolls, lobster fries, corn dogs and more. The last event was so popular, they wanted to do another drive-thru event.

The even runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then again next weekend.

To see the full menu, click here.

