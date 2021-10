BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking residents to submit any video or photo evidence taken during the evening hours at or around the Mesa Marin Sports Complex on Sept. 29 -- the night a Bakersfield man was killed in a shooting.

The information can be sent anonymously and is crucial to the investigation, police said. On Wednesday, 41-year-old Mario Bravo Jr. was shot and killed at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex just before 10:30 p.m. in East Bakersfield. Witnesses told officers they saw a green vehicle leaving the scene following the shooting.