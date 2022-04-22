From baby showers to birthday parties to even proposals, picnics are becoming a more popular event set-up. Specializing in “micro events,” Cristal Garza, owner of Picnic Planner Co. helps intimate events become even more memorable.

17’s Ilyana Capellan met Garza at Hart Park where the Picnic Planner’s pink, orange, and gold themed decor looked stunning. With a gentle breeze, ducks waddling around, and the smell of freshly cut flowers, Garza’s picnic set-up felt ethereal.

Picnics are extremely customizable and Garza helps her clients find the happy place between sandwiches-on-a-blanket casualness to garden party eloquence: “I know this seems like a fancy picnic, but it doesn’t have to be. Picnics are really just about spending time with the people you care about and all of this is just an added boost!”

Capellan and Garza enjoyed a charcuterie board by Sweet and Salty Charcuterie Board and Cookie Shop, one of the several local small businesses Garza works with to provide her clients with an array of food and beverage options.

The Picnic Planner also travels and can create a picnic set-up at your special location, whether that be local or outside of Kern County.

To learn more about the services offered by the Picnic Planner Co. and to book your next picnic, visit the website or follow the Instagram page.