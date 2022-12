Sponsored content by Three Way Chevrolet.

Pop Kern’s Kait Hill takes part in this year’s Teddy Bear Toss. Bakersfield Condors and United Way of Kern County teamed up for the return of a favorite Bakersfield tradition.

When the Condors scored their first goal, fans got the chance to throw teddy bears onto the ice. The bears will go to organizations that serve children in Kern County.

Enjoy all the madness and excitement that is the Teddy Bear Toss.