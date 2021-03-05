Pop Kern: CALM Reopening

The California Living Museum is set to reopen this weekend. But, expect some changes.



After closing for a couple of months amid the pandemic, CALM has received to green light to reopen and they couldn’t be happier. Since Kern County is in the purple tier, the Reptile House, the California Coast Room, and the train are closed at this time. If we move to the red tier this week, they will announce when those exhibits will reopen.



You must practice social distancing and wear a mask.



The zoo opens Saturday at 9 a.m. They will be open Wednesdays through Sunday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.. You do not have to purchase your tickets ahead of time. You can purchase them at the gift shop when you arrive to CALM.

