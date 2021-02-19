Pop Kern: Black-owned businesses

This month we are honoring local black-owned businesses who are paving the way in Kern County.

LuvSpun is an artisanal cotton candy businesses that offers over 200 flavors. The businesses started back when Therese, the head ‘motha fluffa’, wanted to teach her kids about how to run a business. Now, her company has exploded into a fun business that offers anyone a sweet treat. To check out LuvSpun’s products, click here.

Kv’s Southern Style Barbecue offers fall off the bone ribs, smoked meats, handmade potato salad, and heavenly desserts. Kindirck has combined his New Orleans roots into his craft, giving his meats a distinguished taste. You can’t go wrong with anything, but the double chocolate fudge cake with snickers will blow your socks off! KV’s is opened Wednesday through Saturday at Vests Market. Next month, they will be there permanently. To check out the menu, click here.