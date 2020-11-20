Pop Kern: Black Friday Preview

Black Friday is one week away and we want to help you score the best deals, whether you’re shopping online or in-store this holiday.

That may mean not shopping on the busiest shopping day of the year. Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings specialists says you can always find deals before and after Black Friday. Woroch suggests using technology to your advantage this holiday season, whether that be tracking your holiday list, finding coupons, or figuring out the best deals at big box stores.

Apps to use:

Christmas Gift List to manage your gift list, assign a budget per person and track your spending.

Flipp allows you to compare store ads in one place to plot out your shopping trip.

Fetch Rewards is a cash back shopping app — just take pictures of your receipts and upload them to your account to get free store gift cards.

Cently automatically applies coupons at check out for you.

Paribus tracks purchases linked to your email and will request price adjustments if something goes on sale during the store’s price adjustment window.

Woroch also suggests supporting local as much as you can this season. They have been affected the most amid the pandemic. Don’t forget, this Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages shoppers to get out and shop local.