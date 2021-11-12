Pop Kern: Best Pies in Kern County

Rumor has it, just over the mountains in the quaint town of Tehachapi lies the best pies in Kern County! Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is making the trip to find out what makes three pie shops so unique and their pastries so delectable.

The first stop is TehachaPIE at the Mill Street Kitchen. Formerly a catering business, TehachaPIE recently expanded its business model with a store offering loose-leaf teas, specialty balsamic vinaigrettes and honey, and take-and-bake meal options.

Just around the corner is the historic Kelcy’s Restaurant which has been a staple restaurant to Tehachapi since the 1960s. Kelcy’s maintains the retro diner ambiance along with its traditional pie recipes that have been with the restaurant from the start.

Literally right across the street from Kelcy’s is Kohnen’s Country Bakery, an iconic eatery in Tehachapi. Known for their delicious pastries, savory sandwiches, and fresh-baked bread, Kohnen’s pulls out all the stops on their deep-dish pies.

