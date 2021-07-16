Pop Kern: Best Ice Cream

Looking for a way to beat the triple digit heat? Bakersfield is home to some of the best ice cream shops in town. We all know local favorites like Dewars, Rosemary’s and Moo Creamery, but there are other local spots that are serving up something sweet.

17’s Nicole Gitzke traveled around town, hitting spots from east to west to find those hidden gems. 18hundred began the adventure. If you have never tried their milkshakes before, they’re a must. A variety of five milkshakes with impressive toppings. The birthday cake milkshake has a slice of cake on the top! 18hundred has a rich history and they made sure to keep that intact when they constructed the restaurant. 18hundred sits downtown Bakersfield and is open daily.

Next stop is Suga Shack. This spot used to be the site for Baskin Robbins on White Lane, but during the pandemic the owner Chea decide to rebrand and make it what it is today. You can find just about every options on the menu from over a dozen flavors of ice cream, sundaes, and bubble waffles. This spot is easy to load up the car and drive-thru, never having to get out in the brutal heat. Suga Shack is located on White Lane and is open seven days a week.

Finally, Cold Heart ice cream was a must. It is absolutely beautiful inside with artwork and décor rich in Latino culture. The menu has a wide array of options from ice cream with home-made churros to auga frescas to strawberry wine sorbet, you’ll find something for you. If you love Instagram worth food, this is the place to come. You can find Cold Heart on the east side of town, open daily.