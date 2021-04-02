Pop Kern: Best Brunch

Easter is this Sunday and if you are looking for a place to grab a bite to eat and relax with a tasty drink, we are checking out some popular spots in town to grab brunch.

Our first stop takes us to Sonder. The brunch menu includes everything from poutine tater tots topped with eggs to a twist on monkey bread. And you can’t go wrong with a drink or two. You can score bottomless mimosas for $24, and yes, it is bottomless! Other popular drinks include their sangrias and a lavender lemon drop. Currently, Sonder offers brunch Saturday and Sunday but will soon expand their hours to Fridays. You can also expect some big changes, owners Ryan and Mike are working hard to debut a new menu which includes lunch on work days. For a full list of their menu and hours, click here.

Our next stop brings us to Wiki’s Wine Dive. This is a popular spot for dinners on the weekend, but their brunch menu lives up to their dinner. You can enjoy crab and lobster benedict, Cap-N Crunch French toast, or a simple omelet. They also serve their famous bloody mary garnished with a strip of bacon or a variety of mimosa. If live music is your thing, they offer it during brunch. For a list of other brunch items and hours, click here.