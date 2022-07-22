BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just when there was no relief in sight for these triple digit days, 17’s Ilyana Capellan finds a fun way for the entire family to cool down.

A Splash Pad or Sprak Park is just like playing in the sprinklers, only better! “You may have some overhead features that spray you, and then there’s also water features that come out of the ground,” said Ja’Nette Beck, supervisor II with the City of Bakersfield. “It’s open play so you can come as a family, and It’s unsupervised with no lifeguards present.”

With over 10 locations across Bakersfield, the hardest decision to make will be which one to go to. For more information on the Splash Parks in town visit the city website.