popkern
popkern

Pop Kern: BBQ Tour of Kern County (Part One)

Pop Kern

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week, we are getting our BBQ on!

All throughout the month of May, if you stop at all nine barbeque restaurants in the Golden Empire, you’ll get a t-shirt. It’s part of the BBQ Tour of Kern County, including Salty’s BBQ, Porkchop & Bubba’s BBQ, Willow Ranch Restaurant, Angry Barnyard BBQ, Prime Time BBQ, Red House BBQ, Champ’s BBQ, Brooklyns BBQ, and Roots Eatery.

These restaurants partnered up to encourage people to support local and give their barbeque a try. Whether you like southern style, Texas, Kansas City or West Coast BBQ, you’ll be sure to taste everything.

Tune in next week for Part Two of the BBQ Tour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News