Pop Kern: BBQ Tour of Kern County (Part One)

This week, we are getting our BBQ on!

All throughout the month of May, if you stop at all nine barbeque restaurants in the Golden Empire, you’ll get a t-shirt. It’s part of the BBQ Tour of Kern County, including Salty’s BBQ, Porkchop & Bubba’s BBQ, Willow Ranch Restaurant, Angry Barnyard BBQ, Prime Time BBQ, Red House BBQ, Champ’s BBQ, Brooklyns BBQ, and Roots Eatery.

These restaurants partnered up to encourage people to support local and give their barbeque a try. Whether you like southern style, Texas, Kansas City or West Coast BBQ, you’ll be sure to taste everything.

Tune in next week for Part Two of the BBQ Tour.