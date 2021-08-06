Pop Kern: Bakersfield Brewery Trail

Today is National Beer Day and what’s a better way to celebrate than enjoying some of the best beer in town. The City of Bakersfield came together, launching the Bakersfield Brewery Trail including local favorites like Temblor Brewing, Crusader Brewing, Lenghtwise Brewing, Dionysus, 2nd Phase Brewing and Great Change.

The city is incentivizing residents to support local and in the process, they can score a free t-shirt. All you have to do is check-in through an app. The process is pretty simple, the beer is even better!

To get started on the trail, click here.