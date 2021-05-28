Pop Kern: Bakersfield Bike Rentals

A new business has popped up in town and it’s encouraging you to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Kern County. Bakersfield Bike Rentals opened its doors last month, offering bike rentals at Panorama Park. Whether you’re looking to take a solo ride, get out with the family or friends, Bakersfield Bike Rentals offers bike for your next adventure. If you’re looking for other ideas, the business will soon offer picnics, date nights and other fun events.

They’re set up daily and you can ride until sunset. Every bike comes equipped with a timer, a personalized bell and a helmet.

For the latest updates and services they offer, check out their Instagram page: @bakersfieldbikerentals.