Pop Kern’s Kait Hill and Shannon MacNeil head over to Locale where Owner, Heather teaches them how to bake a holiday treat surely to impress your family and friends.

Spiced Apple Pie Baked Brie With Toasted Walnuts

Ingredients:

For the Filling

• 2 Apples, Cubed

•1/4 Cup Water

• Medium Stock Pot or Pan w/ Lid

•1/2 Cup Brown Sugar or Honey

•3 T Lemon Juice

•3 T Butter

•1/2 Tsp Cinnamon

•1/2 Tsp Sea Salt

•1/2 Tsp Vanilla

•2 T Spiced Rum

•1 Wheel of brie cheese or a wedge works as well

•1/4 Cup Toasted Walnuts or Candied Nuts

•Sourdough Bread for serving.

Instructions:

Cube apples then turn on stovetop to medium heat, add water until it simmers, then add apples, simmer until water evaporates or until apples are soft. If the water didn’t evaporate remove excess water.

Remove apples. Add butter to the pan and remaining ingredients and simmer until a sauce forms, Turn off heat when sauce starts to brown or once it bubbled for a minute. Add the apples back to the pan, stirring the apples and coating them. Approx. 1 more minute, if the sauces isn’t thick enough add a little bit more sugar and butter. Taste it.

Baked Brie – Preheat Oven to 375

Leave the paper on the brie and bake it in the oven for 15-20 minutes until it looks puffy, remove from oven. Put on a plate or platter, top with apple pie filling and toasted walnuts.

Serve with buttered toast points or fresh bread.

Notes:

Apples can be substituted for plums, apricots, pluots, peaches or mango. If you’re feeling adventurous make a crumble or streusel to add to the top as well.

This can be pre-ordered by calling 661-322-9090. Come visit locale farm to table Weekdays 10-3PM. They offer cooking classes, catering, a DIY paint station, Bottomless Champagne Spritzers, live music. Check out their art gallery where they display and sell artwork by local artists.