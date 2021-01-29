Pop Kern: Alta Sierra Ski Resort

After receiving over 48-inches of snow this past week, Alta Sierra Ski Resort has decided to open for the first time this season. They will be open all weekend, Friday-Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, restrictions will be in place. You must have a mask on at all times, the warming hut is limited to outdoor dining only and you must purchase tickets ahead of time. You cannot purchase tickets at the walk-up counter. To purchase tickets, click here.

Alta Sierra offers a variety of lessons for beginners. You are advised to get there early if you would like a lesson. You can ski, snowboard, tube, or sit back and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa.

With the storm Thursday night, Alta Sierra says they received at least 14-inches. The resort is seeing ideal ski and snowboarded conditions.