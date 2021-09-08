17 News @ Sunrise 9/8/2021

Top Stories:

  • A man found dead in a East Bakersfield home prompts a homicide investigation
  • A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield
  • A powerful earthquake struck near the pacific resort city of Acapulco
