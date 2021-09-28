17 News @ Sunrise 9/28/2021

We all have felt the stress of the pandemic weighing on us over the past year and a half. And one way many people cope with that, is by reaching for a drink. Studies have shown people drank more after September 11th and Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The pandemic is no different. But this time more women are picking up this coping mechanism, and it started long before coronavirus became a concern.

You've seen the memes. "Oops! Did I buy wine instead of milk again?" "The most expensive part of having kids is all the wine you have to drink." "'Do you have kids?' 'Yes, three.' 'Do you drink?' 'Yes, I have three kids.'"At first they're funny. And at first, it seems pretty harmless. But for Janie Porter, one morning, suddenly it wasn't. "I woke up one day on a particularly low morning… throwing up in front of my child. That's a great way to not feel like mom of the year." "I just decided that morning feeling so disgusting and disappointed in myself that I was done, for now at least."