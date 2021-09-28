17 News @ Sunrise 9/28/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories

  • An investigation is underway following a shooting in North Bakersfield
  • The Windy Fire is threatening communities just north of Kern County this morning
  • There are now two human cases of the West Nile Virus in Kern County
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 9/28/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story