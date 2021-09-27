17 News @ Sunrise 9/27/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • A man is dead after being shot and killed in South Bakersfield last night
  • A large structure fire blanketed parts of Downtown Bakersfield with smoke last night
  • One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Delano
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 9/27/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story