17 News @ Sunrise 9/27/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central California Family Crisis Center says domestic violence affects up to one in four women, and one in ten men. A local woman says her life was flipped upside-down after a devastating attack at the hands of her ex-husband. Now, she says she's been fighting for justice in court. 51-year-old Nancy Anderson never imagined she would have to fight for her life one Tuesday morning in May.

"My dad just pointed a gun at my mom. Don't touch her!" said Anderson's daughter in a 911 call that morning."