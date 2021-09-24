17 News @ Sunrise 9/24/2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans are eager to move on from their failed effort to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election and focus on U.S. House races next year that could determine which party controls Congress and whether House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy advances to the speaker’s chair.

A three-day convention of party delegates that starts Friday will include its share of soul searching and finger pointing over the recall loss last week. The party faces the harsh reality that Republicans haven't won a statewide race in California since 2006 and its ranks continue to wither in the heavily Democratic state.