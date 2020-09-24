17 News @ Sunrise 9/24/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • People around the nation react to Breonna Taylor case
  • 19-year-old man arrested for alleged role in car-to-car shooting, crash into home in South Bakersfield
  • California wildfires update
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 09/24/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story