Lee Daniels (“Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire”) got to show off his love for the genre of prime-time soap operas such as ‘Dallas,” “Dynasty” and “Falcon Crest” when he created the FOX drama “Empire.” He took the back-stabbing, bed-hopping themes of those popular shows and gave them a new look through his African-American cast.

He’s taking the same approach with his latest TV venture, “Our Kind of People,” slated to launch at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 on FOX. The series, inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class,” unfolds in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.