17 News @ Sunrise 9/21/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Man shot on Lake Street
  • National and state COVID-19 cases
  • Trump nominates to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 09/21/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story