BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a long night for voters around Kern County ... gritting their teeth ... wondering whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will be kicked out of office. While the governor defeated the recall election by a wide margin on a state-wide level, the latest numbers show a majority of Kern voters wanted to kick Newsom out of office. Both parties focused most of their attention on the pandemic.

Kern County democrats cheered, as as NBC News and the Associated Press reported the recall effort against governor Gavin Newsom has failed. Many who voted "no," say they support the way the governor has handled the pandemic.