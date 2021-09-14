17 News @ Sunrise 9/14/2021

Top Stories:

  • Today marks the recall election of governor Gavin Newsom, with polls opening in just a matter of hours
  • The county of Kern is pushing to sue governor Gavin Newsom over recent denial’s of hydraulic fracturing permits
