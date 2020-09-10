17 News @ Sunrise 9/10/2020

Top Stories:

  • Update on wildfires burning throughout the state
  • Bakersfield City Council upholds appeal to block temporarily housing homeless at Rosedale Inn
  • Details on Bob Woodard’s book
