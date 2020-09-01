17 News @ Sunrise 9/1/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Gov. Newsom extends eviction protections
  • Kern County discusses reopening guidelines
  • Chadwick Boseman and the importance of early colon cancer screening
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 09/01/20” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story