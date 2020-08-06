17 News @ Sunrise 8/6/2020

Top Stories:

  • Update on the Stagecoach fire, which has grown to more than 4,100 acres
  • Update on the Beirut explosions
  • BPD identifies central Bakersfield shooting suspect
