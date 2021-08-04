17 News @ Sunrise 8/4/2021

Top Stories:

  • Woman, juvenile wounded in northeast Bakersfield shooting
  • Firefighters respond to large structure fire in east Bakersfield
  • Wasco City Council votes to remove Mayor Alex Garcia from post
