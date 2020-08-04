17 News @ Sunrise 8/4/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • 1,500-acre Stagecoach Fire burns south of Havilah
  • Stagecoach Fire destroys at least one home
  • Kern County Fire Department responded to two house fires
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 08/04/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story