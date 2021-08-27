17 News @ Sunrise 8/27/21

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to avenge the deaths of 13 American troops and dozens of Afghans in attacks at the Kabul airport that thrust the White House deeper into crisis over a chaotic and deadly end to a 20-year war. Retribution, however, will be harder with fewer U.S. intelligence assets in Afghanistan.

In an emotional address after the attacks, Biden declared to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”