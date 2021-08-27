17 News @ Sunrise 8/27/21

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • A man was hit and killed in Southwest Bakersfield
  • The French Fire continues to burn its way through the Kern River Valley
  • Evacuations continue in Afghanistan amid the deadly suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport yesterday

Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 8/27/21” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story