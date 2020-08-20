17 News @ Sunrise 8/20/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Bad air quality alert put in effect
  • Extreme heat warnings continue
  • Wildfires continue to burn throughout the state
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 8/20/20” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story